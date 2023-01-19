Logo
Brooksby delivers Ruud shock to send second seed crashing
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. celebrates winning his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. in action during his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his second round match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his second round match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine
19 Jan 2023 02:14PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 02:14PM)
MELBOURNE : American Jenson Brooksby knocked second seed Casper Ruud out of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 victory, extinguishing the Norwegian's hopes of winning a first Grand Slam title and topping the world rankings.

Two breaks of serve in the opening set of the second-round match handed Brooksby the early lead and he dictated terms in the second to raise the prospect of another big upset by a Californian after Mackenzie McDonald beat defending champion Rafa Nadal.

Ruud, twice a runner-up in Grand Slams last year, saved three match points before winning the third set in a tiebreak as Brooksby began to feel the pressure but the American regained his composure in the fourth to complete the win.

Up next for Brooksby is compatriot Tommy Paul, who beat Spain's 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets.

