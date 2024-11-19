Brotherly love as Springboks select siblings as half-back pairing

South Africa have selected brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse to start their final autumn international clash with ailing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, the first time the siblings will play together for the Springboks.

Scrumhalf Jaden is already a Rugby World Cup winner after helping South Africa to the trophy in France last year, but flyhalf Jordan earns a third test cap having debuted against Wales at Twickenham in June.

The rest of the backline is unchanged from Saturday’s 29-20 victory over England, with Aphelele Fassi keeping his place at fullback, and wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe to give Wales’ defenders plenty to think about. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the centre-pairing.

Prop Ox Nche has recovered from a gash above his knee to start alongside Thomas du Toit and hooker Johan Grobbelaar in the front row.

Jean Kleyn plays his first test this year next to fellow lock Franco Mostert, while Siya Kolisi captains the side from flanker with Elrigh Louw and number eight Jasper Wiese the other loose-forwards.

The Springboks have stacked their 6-2 bench with experience, bar loose-forward Cameron Hanekom, who could debut against a Welsh side for whom he is also eligible to play international rugby.

"We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour.

"Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench."

Hanekom will be the 51st player South Africa have used in tests this year.

Team:

15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Jordan Hendrikse, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Elrigh Louw, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Jean Kleyn, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Cameron Hanekom, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Handre Pollard.