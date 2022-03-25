Logo
Broughton consortium says it is on shortlist to buy Chelsea
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chelsea Football Club is pictured outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
FILE PHOTO: British Airways Chairman, Martin Broughton, poses for photographs in the world traveller cabin of the British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
25 Mar 2022 06:12PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 06:12PM)
A consortium led by former British Airways Chairman Martin Broughton has been included on the shortlist to buy Premier League side Chelsea, the group told Reuters on Friday.

The group led by Broughton, who is also a former chairman of Liverpool Football Club, includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Others on the shortlist to buy the English premiership club are Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein.

Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and who said proceeds from the sale would go to charity.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Writing by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

