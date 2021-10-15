Bruce to stay in charge of Newcastle for milestone game

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge this weekend when they play Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Friday (Oct 15), allowing him to reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager.

Speculation has been rife that Bruce will no longer be in the role after the club was taken over by consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Winless Newcastle are 19th in the standings after seven matches but the club's new director Amanda Staveley said they would be "patient and considered" in their approach.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy," Staveley said in a statement ahead of Sunday's game.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know."

Bruce revealed there had been no discussions on his future yet with the new owners and said that his 1,000th game should not be about him.

"I played 950 times, won everything there is to win domestically, so it's not about me. It's about the club going forward and more importantly getting a result on Sunday. We need a win to get us moving up the table," Bruce told reporters.

"I know they'll (the fans) be right behind the players in an atmosphere which I doubt we'll have witnessed at St James' Park in a long, long time.

"I'll have a crack and try my utmost (to stay in the job), who wouldn't want this opportunity? Any manager would love to sit in my chair, so I will make a fist of it."

The 60-year-old also said the squad's morale had been boosted after the new ownership took over from Mike Ashley.

"I think they're excited like everybody else. They realise there's been a monumental change," he added.

"I'm sure the players will want to prove that they can be part of taking the club to a better place. Certainly there's been a change in the whole atmosphere."