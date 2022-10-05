Logo
Brugge upset Atletico 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Group B
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - October 4, 2022 Club Brugge's Kamal Sowah celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - October 4, 2022 Club Brugge's Ferran Jutgla celebrates scoring their second goal with Tajon Buchanan REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - October 4, 2022 Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan in action with Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - October 4, 2022 Club Brugge fans and players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
05 Oct 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 05:29AM)
BRUGES, Belgium: Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday (Oct 4) to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped tyjer ball into an empty net for his second European goal in three games.

Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd after winger Tajon Buchanan calmly waited for the right moment to set up the Spaniard inside the box.

Atletico had a chance to get back into the match with a penalty 15 minutes later but Antoine Griezmann lashed the ball against the bar and moments later the Frenchman thought he had scrored but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Brugge, who have yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remain top of the group on nine points. Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto have three points each after Porto picked up their first points with a 2-0 win against the Germans.

Brugge and Atletico will face each other again next Wednesday in the reverse fixture in Madrid.

Source: Reuters

