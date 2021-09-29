Logo
Brugge's win at Leipzig no accident, says coach
Brugge’s win at Leipzig no accident, says coach

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - RB Leipzig v Club Brugge - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - September 28, 2021 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku in action with Club Brugge's Clinton Mata REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

29 Sep 2021 05:19PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:16PM)
LEIPZIG, Germany : Club Brugge followed up an impressive draw with Paris St Germain in their Champions League opener by scoring a surprise win at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but while the Belgians sit second in Group A coach Philippe Clement said they had to "remain realistic".

The come-from-behind 2-1 victory in Germany gave them four points from two games, behind PSG on goal difference only and one point ahead of last season’s runners-up Manchester City, who they meet next on Oct. 19.

"We've already done some great business, but it's not done yet," said Clement.

"There are still four matches to play and we have our ambitions and feel we are ready for those games. It is not a coincidence that we’ve done well so far, everyone has given their maximum.”

In an effort to forestall a wave of expectation, he warned a top two finish and place in the next stage would still be tough to achieve.

"We have to remain realistic. We will meet two of the best teams in Europe and we know where our place is," he said.

Clement said the win at Leipzig, where Brugge had been 1-0 down after just five minutes, was "perhaps our best away performance in a long time".

"I am proud of how my players are growing. This is not an end point either, because we have new guys in the squad," he added.

"My players have won a lot of respect. Now we try to repeat that. Maybe it won't work four more times, but we will give everything we can.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

