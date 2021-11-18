Logo
Bruno to make debut as Italy look to end year on high against Uruguay
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Canada v Romania - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool D - Leicester City Stadium, Leicester, England - 6/10/15
Canada head coach Kieran Crowley before the game
Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Livepic

18 Nov 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 08:03PM)
ROME : Italy coach Kieran Crowley has handed a debut to Zebre wing Pierre Bruno for their autumn internationals match with Uruguay in Parma on Saturday, as the Azzurri look to end a disappointing 2021 on a high.

It is two defeats from two in the series so far for Crowley since he took over from Franco Smith as coach, with Argentina running in six tries in their 37-16 win in Rome last weekend. Italy have lost all seven of their matches in 2021.

New Zealander Crowley rang the changes as a result, making seven in total.

"We worked a lot during the week on video analysis and game situations that didn't satisfy us in the last match," Crowley said. "The focus is on our performance - playing our best rugby we can bring home a good result."

Team: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Callum Braley, 8 Abraham Steyn, 7 Michele Lamaro, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Ivan Nemer, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 David Sisi, 20 Giovanni Licata, 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Ratuva Tavuyara.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

