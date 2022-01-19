Logo
Brutal Barty demolishes Bronzetti to reach third round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti REUTERS/James Gourley
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti REUTERS/James Gourley
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti REUTERS/James Gourley
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Italy's Lucia Bronzetti during her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty REUTERS/James Gourley
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti REUTERS/James Gourley
19 Jan 2022 10:59AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:54AM)
MELBOURNE : Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed hammered 11 winners to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes and was equally dominant in the second, sealing the victory in under an hour when her opponent netted a backhand.

Bronzetti, the world number 142, failed to muster up a single break point over the contest as the Wimbledon champion lobbed, sliced and pounded her into submission in the bright Melbourne sunshine.

Barty, hoping to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's champion, next faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi with defending champion Naomi Osaka potentially waiting in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

