Brutal Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her semi final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semi final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
02 Jun 2022 10:24PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:24PM)
PARIS : Iga Swiatek continued her march towards a second French Open title in three years when she demolished Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to reach the final and extend her winning streak to a jaw-dropping 34 on Thursday.

The world number one conceded an early break, but made the most of Kasatkina's string of unforced errors, peppering court Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not lost since February and has matched Serena William's winning run from 2013, having now lost only two sets in her last four tournaments.

She will meet either American teenager Coco Gauff, the 18th seed, or Italy's Martina Trevisan in Saturday's showdown.

Poland's Swiatek again played with a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag pinned to her hat against her Russian opponent.

Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to compete at Roland Garros but will have to sit out Wimbledon as All England Club officials barred competitors from the two countries due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Source: Reuters

