Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bryson DeChambeau to defend title at Arnold Palmer Invitational
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bryson DeChambeau to defend title at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau to defend title at Arnold Palmer Invitational

FILE PHOTO: January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

27 Feb 2022 05:19AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bryson DeChambeau plans to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, returning to play for the first time since Feb. 4 due to injuries.

DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, told Sports Illustrated that the world No. 12 golfer "remains committed to the API and will do everything possible to defend at Bay Hill. He will continue to rehab over the coming days. Without any setbacks, we are hopeful he is able to compete."

DeChambeau has only made two starts in official Tour events this season. He withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore left wrist, was apparently bothered by the same hand as he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and then withdrew from the Saudi International on the Asian Tour earlier this month after one round.

He also has battled a hip injury.

DeChambeau, 28, tied for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this season.

The $12 million Arnold Palmer Invitational begins Thursday at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla.

(Field Level Media)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us