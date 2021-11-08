Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025

BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025

FILE PHOTO: A BT Sport logo is displayed in an office in the City of London, Britain, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

08 Nov 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BT Sport said on Monday it will broadcast the five-test Ashes series between Australia and England that begins Down Under on Dec. 8, after renewing its UK rights deal to cover Australian men's and women's home internationals until 2025.

The British broadcaster added that it will also show live coverage of all international tours of Australia, with the team set to face New Zealand and Sri Lanka in limited-overs series next year.

It added that live coverage will include the Women's Ashes series next year.

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights of West Indies men's and women's domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and New Zealand's men's and women's home internationals.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us