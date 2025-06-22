Bublik produces masterclass to beat Medvedev in Halle final

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik beat Daniil Medvedev for the first time in his career to claim the Halle title on Sunday, winning 6-3 7-6(4) to continue his resurgence.

Bublik had lost his previous six meetings against Russian Medvedev, winning only one set in the process, but produced a superb exhibition of grass-court tennis to end that streak.

Former world number one Medvedev has now lost his last six Tour-level finals.

So often the showman, Bublik showed his new maturity with a calm display in the final as he continued the form that saw him beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the last 16 this week.

He broke the Medvedev serve in the eighth game of the first set and then held his own with ease to move ahead.

Medvedev had a set point when Bublik served at 4-5 in the second set but could do nothing as his wily opponent feathered a delicate drop shot from behind the baseline.

Third seed Medvedev then led 4-1 in the tiebreaker but the unseeded Bublik stormed back to complete a memorable week.