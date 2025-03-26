Bucks star Damian Lillard sidelined with deep vein thrombosis

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the Bucks, Lillard is on a blood-thinning medication that has stabilized his condition and he will continue to undergo testing. The team did not provide a timetable for Lillard's return, only saying updates would be provided as appropriate.

"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "We will support him as he moves through his weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Lillard, 34, last played March 18 at the Golden State Warriors before sitting out the Bucks' last three games with what was described as a calf injury.

Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in 58 games (all starts) in his second season with Milwaukee. He has career averages of 25.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 900 games with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-23) and Bucks.

The Bucks (40-31) have 11 games remaining in the regular season. They currently hold fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings and are down a pair of big men in Jericho Sims (thumb) and Bobby Portis Jr. (suspension).

-Field Level Media