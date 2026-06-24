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Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L
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Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L

Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Panama v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 23, 2026 Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/John E Sokolowski
Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Panama v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 23, 2026 Croatia's Ante Budimir scores their first goal REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
24 Jun 2026 09:06AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 09:16AM)
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TORONTO, June 23 : Croatia netted a second-half goal from substitute Ante Budimir to beat Panama 1-0 for their first points of the World Cup in a high-stakes Group L clash on Tuesday that eliminated the Central American side.

On a night when Croatia captain Luka Modric became the second European to earn a 200th cap, the Balkans side broke the deadlock when Budimir, alone at the back post, converted a deep cross in the 54th minute.

Croatia, who struggled to assert their dominance in the first half, nearly doubled their lead moments later when Marco Pasalic broke through alone but he could not beat the Panama goalkeeper and then skied the rebound.

Both sides were desperate for points after a 0-0 draw earlier on Tuesday between England and Ghana meant the losers would have no hope of reaching the knockout round.

 

 

Source: Reuters

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