Buenos Aires Cirque du Soleil show honors 'superhero' Messi

BUENOS AIRES : Mimicking soccer moves and with a musical backdrop overlaid with enthusiastic TV commentary, Cirque du Soleil launched a show in Buenos Aires this week that celebrates beloved Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

"Messi10," named after his usual jersey number, gives audiences the opportunity to revisit the emotion of Argentina's World Cup victory in Qatar last year, which was driven by their captain's magic touch.

"He is like a new superhero. The Argentine team shirt with the Messi 10 on the back is like Superman's cape," said producer Diego Saenz at a rehearsal of the show, which features artists and acrobats from 15 countries.

The show by the Canadian circus company was made with the great man's blessing, and he was involved in some of its creative choices, including selection of music and highlights of his life relating to his family, the producer said.

The show is set to tour across Latin America next year, likely ending in Miami.