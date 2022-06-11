Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident

Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Bulgaria v Northern Ireland - Vassil-Levski Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - October 12, 2021 Bulgaria's Todor Nedelev celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

11 Jun 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's soccer federation said on Saturday.

The Bulgarian team, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a "craniocerebral injury" and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor.

It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us