Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 22nd round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 14-16 (all times in GMT).

Friday, Jan. 14

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (2000)

* A 90th-minute goal has altered the result in each of the last three Premier League meetings between the teams, with Brighton earning two 1-1 draws and Palace a 2-1 win.

* Palace have not lost in their last five league games against Brighton (W2 D3).

* Brighton are looking for only their third Premier League win over Palace in their 10th meeting.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Manchester City v Chelsea (1230)

* Chelsea have won 27 of their 49 Premier League meetings with City. Only seven games between the teams in the competition have ended in a draw.

* City's Kevin De Bruyne has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last four Premier League matches against former side Chelsea.

* City forward Raheem Sterling can net his 50th goal at the Etihad Stadium and become only the second player to reach that landmark at the venue after Sergio Aguero (106).

Burnley v Leicester City (1500)

* The team scoring first haven't gone on to win any of the last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Leicester (D2 L3).

* Burnley are unbeaten in four Premier League home games (W1 D3).

* Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances (four goals and three assists).

Newcastle United v Watford (1500)

* Newcastle have won one of their 19 league games this season (D8 L10). Only one of the last 13 teams to have one win or fewer at the halfway stage of an English top-flight campaign have survived relegation (West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05).

* Watford coach Claudio Ranieri has won seven of his 11 games against Newcastle in all competitions (D2 L2), keeping a clean sheet in his last three.

* This will be Newcastle coach Eddie Howe's 18th league meeting with Watford in his managerial career, more than he's faced any other side (W3 D10 L4).

Norwich City v Everton (1500)

* Norwich last beat Everton at home in 2013, winning 2-1 in the Premier League.

* Everton have beaten Norwich three times in their last four Premier League games (D1 L1).

* Norwich lost 1-0 when the teams last met at Carrow Road in the Premier League in June 2020.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (1500)

* Wolves have won only three of their nine home games this season (D2 L4).

* Southampton are winless in their last five Premier League games against Wolves (D2 L3).

* The last time they met at Molineux, Wolves lost 2-0 in the FA Cup in February last year.

Aston Villa v Manchester United (1730)

* Villa have won only four times against Manchester United in the Premier League (D12 L37), but one of those victories was 1-0 at Old Trafford this season.

* United have won three of their last five league games (D1 L1).

* United beat Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Liverpool v Brentford (1400)

* The only previous Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Brentford in September ended in a 3-3 draw.

* Liverpool last beat Brentford in March 1989, securing a 4-0 win in the FA Cup.

* Brentford have won only two of their nine away games this season, last doing so on Oct. 3 against West Ham United.

West Ham United v Leeds United (1400)

* West Ham have won three of their last five Premier League meetings with Leeds (L2).

* Leeds last won at West Ham in 2005, securing a 2-1 victory in the second-tier Championship.

* West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630)

* Tottenham have won two of the last five north London derbies in the Premier League (D1 L2).

* Arsenal have won four of their last five league games (L1).

* Arsenal won 3-1 when the teams met in the Premier League earlier this season.

