Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 30th round of the Premier League from March 18-20 (all times in GMT).
Friday, March 18
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000)
* Leeds snapped an eight-game streak without a league win with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Sunday.
* Wolves have won three of their five Premier League meetings with Leeds. (L1 D1)
* Spanish striker Rodrigo earned Leeds a 1-1 home draw with Wolves when the teams met earlier this season as he scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's early opener.
Saturday, March 19
Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230)
* Arsenal had won five league games in a row before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.
* Villa did the double over Arsenal in the Premier League last season.
* Villa suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates when the teams met earlier this season.
Sunday, March 20
Leicester City v Brentford (1400)
* Brentford are winless in their last nine meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L8) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.
* Brentford have won their last two league games to end an eight-game winless run.
* Brentford suffered a 2-1 defeat at home when the teams met earlier this season.
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630)
* Of the 51 Premier League meetings between the pair, 10 have ended in a draw, with West Ham winning 17 and Spurs taking 24.
* West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League games against Tottenham last season (W1 D1) and won their meeting this season - the first time they have gone three league games without a loss against their London rivals since May 2006.
* Tottenham have lost two of their last three home games in the league.
