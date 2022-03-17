Logo
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

17 Mar 2022 10:11AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 10:11AM)
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 30th round of the Premier League from March 18-20 (all times in GMT).

Friday, March 18

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000)

* Leeds snapped an eight-game streak without a league win with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Sunday.

* Wolves have won three of their five Premier League meetings with Leeds. (L1 D1)

* Spanish striker Rodrigo earned Leeds a 1-1 home draw with Wolves when the teams met earlier this season as he scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's early opener.

Saturday, March 19

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230)

* Arsenal had won five league games in a row before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

* Villa did the double over Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

* Villa suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates when the teams met earlier this season.

Sunday, March 20

Leicester City v Brentford (1400)

* Brentford are winless in their last nine meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L8) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

* Brentford have won their last two league games to end an eight-game winless run.

* Brentford suffered a 2-1 defeat at home when the teams met earlier this season.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630)

* Of the 51 Premier League meetings between the pair, 10 have ended in a draw, with West Ham winning 17 and Spurs taking 24.

* West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League games against Tottenham last season (W1 D1) and won their meeting this season - the first time they have gone three league games without a loss against their London rivals since May 2006.

* Tottenham have lost two of their last three home games in the league.

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

