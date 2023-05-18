Logo
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 11, 2023 General view of broadcast gantry inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

18 May 2023 10:09AM
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from May 20-May 22 (all times GMT):

Saturday, May 20

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford (1130)

* Spurs have not lost to Brentford since 1948 when both teams were in the second division.

* Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight London derbies in the league.

* Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored in 24 league games this season and needs to score in one more to set the record for most matches scored in for a 38-game season.

Bournemouth v Manchester United (1400)

* Bournemouth have beaten United only twice in the league (D1 L8).

* United forward Marcus Rashford has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, one goal shy of his best tally in a single campaign (17 in 2019-20).

* Bournemouth have conceded a league-high 27 league goals from set-pieces this season while they are the only team yet to score from a penalty or direct free kick.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400)

* Fulham are looking to complete a first Premier League double over Palace after winning 3-0 at Selhurst Park this season.

* Fulham are winless in their last five London derbies.

* Crystal Palace's top scorer this season is midfielder Eberechi Eze, who has scored 10 times. Six goals came in his last seven appearances.

Liverpool v Aston Villa (1400)

* Liverpool have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Villa but their last loss was the 7-2 defeat in October 2020.

* Since Unai Emery took charge of Villa, they have won 45 points to move up to eighth. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have won more points.

* Liverpool have won their last seven matches to move up to fifth in a late push for Champions League qualification. They sit one point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who both have a game in hand.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1400)

* Wolves have won their last four home games, keeping a clean sheet in wins over Chelsea, Brentford, Palace and Villa.

* Wolves have scored the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (30).

* Everton boss Sean Dyche has not lost against Wolves in his last six meetings (W3 D3).

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (1630)

* Arsenal are looking to win five Premier League matches in a row against Forest. They won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Emirates Stadium.

* Forest have beaten Arsenal at home in their last two meetings in FA Cup ties in 2018 and 2022.

* Arsenal have lost only three away games this season and the only time they failed to score was in a 1-0 defeat by Everton.

Sunday, May 21

West Ham United v Leeds United (1230)

* West Ham have not lost their final home league game since 2016-17 (W3 D2).

* Leeds, 18th, have not kept a clean sheet since beating Southampton 1-0 in February, a run of 13 games in all competitions.

* Leeds are on a seven-match winless run (D2 L5) and have conceded more goals than any team this season (71).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (1300)

* Relegated Southampton are unbeaten in their five away games against Brighton in the Premier League (W3 D2).

* Southampton are winless in their last 11 league games (D3 L8).

* Brighton top scorer Alexis Mac Allister has scored seven times in his last 12 home starts in the league.

Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)

* City could be crowned champions before the game if Arsenal lose at Forest while victory for Pep Guardiola's side will see them win the title regardless.

* City have beaten Chelsea three times this season without conceding in the League Cup, Premier League and FA Cup.

* City are on a 14-match unbeaten run in the league (W13 D1) while Chelsea have just one win in their last nine (D3 L5).

Monday, May 22

Newcastle United v Leicester City (1900)

* After winning 3-0 in the reverse fixture, Newcastle are looking to do the double over Leicester in the Premier League for the first time in 28 years.

* Newcastle have the joint-best defensive record in the league along with Manchester City, conceding 31 goals in 35 games.

* Leicester are 19th, two points from the safety zone with rounds left.

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

