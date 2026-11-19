Nov 19 : Jasprit Bumrah returned to test cricket with a bang on Thursday, taking 3 for 31 as India restricted a dogged New Zealand side to 140 for five at tea on the first day of the first test in Wellington.

• Paceman Bumrah had not played the longest format for a year but removed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck with the third delivery of the day and also accounted for Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5)

• New Zealand's batters found the going easier on the Basin Reserve greentop as the day wore on and Henry Nicholls, who has scored four previous test centuries at the ground, reached the second break on 66 not out.

• Glenn Phillips will resume alongside Nicholls, unbeaten on 42, looking to extend their 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.

• Earlier, after Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl, Bumrah bamboozled Latham with a delivery that moved in off the seam and rattled the opener's leg stump

• Anshul Kamboj, a surprise selection ahead of Mohammed Siraj, ensured both New Zealand openers were gone inside the first four overs with only 12 runs on the board when he had Devon Conway (4) caught behind

• Rachin Ravindra (15) put on 39 for the third wicket with Nicholls before swiping at an Akash Deep delivery and edging it behind

• Bumrah returned for a second spell before lunch and removed Mitchell with the help of a sharp catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg

• Blundell became Bumrah's third victim soon after lunch, the wicketkeeper-batter paying the price for his indecision and sending an outside edge to Gill at first slip.

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test in Christchurch starts on November 27