Nov 22 : Jasprit Bumrah struck with the second ball of New Zealand's second innings to remove Tom Latham before the hosts reached 33-1 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first test on Sunday. New Zealand are 319 runs behind India's mammoth 720-9 declared.

• India declared an hour before tea in Wellington with a lead of 352 over the Black Caps' first-innings 368, having rattled up by far their highest tally on New Zealand soil

• Paceman Bumrah removed Latham for a duck with the third ball of the first innings and went one better in the second when the New Zealand skipper edged the ball behind to take a pair

• Henry Nicholls, whose 175 revived New Zealand's first innings, came out and survived until the break on 21 not out alongside opener Devon Conway, who was unbeaten on 12.

• Rishabh Pant earlier scored his ninth test century as India put the tiring home bowlers to the sword to bump up their tally ahead of the declaration

• The swashbuckling wicketkeeper reached the milestone with a booming six over long-off.

• Two more sixes followed soon afterwards to take Pant to 108 over his test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138)

• Pant was finally caught on the boundary for 128 off the bowling of Rachin Ravindra to bring up lunch

• Dhruv Jurel became the sixth Indian batter to score a half century in the innings before being caught in the deep off the bowling of Glenn Phillips for 78, triggering the declaration

• Phillips (3-154) picked a couple of wickets as the Indian batters went for their shots ahead of the declaration to make his figures a bit more respectable

• Seamer Jacob Duffy, though, finished with unenviable figures of 1-201 from his 33 overs, only 28 runs shy of New Zealand's most expensive ever bowling display which spinner Stephen Boock tallied against Pakistan in 1989

• India's score beat their previous best innings tally in New Zealand of 520 all out in Hamilton in 2009 - a match they won by 10 wickets

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday