Nov 19 : Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first test cricket in a year, struck with the third delivery of the day as India reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4 at lunch on the first day of the first test in Wellington on Thursday.

• Henry Nicholls, who had made 29 not out, and Tom Blundell, who was unbeaten on 5, will resume after the break on a grassy deck with plenty in it for the Indian seamers

• After Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl, paceman Bumrah bamboozled Tom Latham (0) with a delivery that moved in off the seam and rattled the New Zealand captain's leg stump

• Anshul Kamboj, a surprise selection ahead of Mohammed Siraj, ensured both New Zealand openers were gone inside the first four overs with only 12 runs on the board when he had Devon Conway (4) caught behind

• Rachin Ravindra (15) put on 39 for the third wicket with Nicholls before swiping at an Akash Deep delivery and edging it behind

• Bumrah (2-17) returned for a second spell before lunch and removed Daryl Mitchell (1) with the help of a sharp catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test in Christchurch starts on November 27