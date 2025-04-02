Bundesliga to open additional transfer window for Club World Cup

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will have an additional transfer window running from June 1-10 ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, the German soccer league (DFL) said on Tuesday.

World soccer's governing body has given member associations of participating clubs the option of opening an "exceptional registration window" in June before the Club World Cup begins to sign players.

The 32-team Club World Cup in the United States runs from June 14 to July 13, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich the two Bundesliga teams taking part.