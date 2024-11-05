Bundesliga strugglers Bochum appoint ex-Wolfsburg boss Hecking as head coach

Bundesliga strugglers VfL Bochum have named former VfL Wolfsburg manager Dieter Hecking as their new head coach on a contract until the end of the season, the club said on Monday.

The 60-year-old replaces fellow German Peter Zeidler, who was fired last month.

Having last managed Nuremberg on a temporary basis in the 2022-23 season, Hecking also had spells at Hamburger SV, Borussia Monchengladbach, among others.

He won the German Cup and Supercup with Wolfsburg in 2015 and was named German Football Manager of the Year that same year.

Bochum are bottom of the table with one point from nine games. Their last match was a 7-2 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt and they next host reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.