Burn has eye on title despite England's long wait to win World Cup

KANSAS CITY, June 13 : England defender Dan Burn reiterated his country's determination to end their World Cup title drought as Thomas Tuchel's side continue the lengthy build-up to their Group L opener against Croatia on Wednesday.

England won their only World Cup on home soil in 1966 but Tuchel and his team are bullish about their prospects of ending the country's 60-year wait when they eventually launch their challenge for the trophy in North America.

"I think it's pointless coming here and saying that we don't want to do that," the 34-year-old Newcastle United defender said regarding England's hopes of winning the title.

"That was the challenge, to put a second star on the chest. So that's what we want to do."

England begin their campaign with a testing opener against the Croatians, who defeated Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in the semi-finals in 2018, before taking on Ghana and Panama in their remaining group phase fixtures.

The team arrived in Kansas City on Saturday after a spell in Florida that Burn believes has prepared the players for the sweltering conditions that lie ahead.

"I think after the week that we had, in West Palm, I haven't felt the heat as much, being here, it seems a bit more dry and not as humid," he said.

"But it's the same for every team. It's not something that I think we're overly worried about at the moment."

England's clash with Croatia comes almost a week after the start of the tournament and will be among the last batch of matches in the opening round of group phase fixtures but Burn believes the wait will have been worthwhile.

"Now that we've got here, now I'm excited," he said after arriving in Kansas City. "I think it's when the tournament started ... I think that's probably the time when it's really kicked in.

"I don't think it affects us at all. It just gives us a bit more time to have a look at the competition, maybe get used to the feel of the games and what sort of pace they're going to be before we play next week."