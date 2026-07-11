Burnley appoint Belgian Hayen as head coach

(corrects day in first paragraph)

July 10 : Burnley have appointed Nicky Hayen as head coach on a three-year contract, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday.

• The 45-year-old Belgian replaces Scott Parker, who left by mutual consent in April after Burnley's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, with the club dropping into the Championship for the third time in five seasons.

• "I'm pleased to be joining a club with real history and supporters who care deeply about it. I know most of them won't know much about me yet, that's fair and it's on me to change it," Hayen said in a statement.

• Hayen was named caretaker manager of Club Brugge in March 2024. He guided the team to the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League title and the Champions League last 16 the following season.

• After being appointed on a permanent basis in June 2024, he also won the Belgian Cup and Belgian Super Cup and was named Belgium's Coach of the Year in 2024.