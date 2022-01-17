Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley ask Premier League to postpone game against Watford
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley ask Premier League to postpone game against Watford

Burnley ask Premier League to postpone game against Watford

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Watford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 15, 2021 General view inside the stadium after the match was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Jan 2022 11:14PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone their match against Watford on Tuesday (Jan 18) after a string of COVID-19 cases and injuries left their squad depleted, the club said.

If the game is postponed, it will be the 22nd league match to be rescheduled this season.

"The Premier League Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision," the league said on Monday.

Burnley's Premier League match at home to Leicester City last week was also postponed.

Burnley are 20th in the league on 11 points, having played 17 matches, three points adrift of Watford in 17th, who have played 19 matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us