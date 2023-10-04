Logo
Sport

Burnley beat Luton 2-1 for first league win of the season
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Burnley - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - October 3, 2023 Luton Town's Tahith Chong in action with Burnley's Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Aaron Ramsey REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Burnley - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - October 3, 2023 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Burnley - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - October 3, 2023 Burnley's Jacob Bruun Larsen celebrates scoring their second goal with Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Burnley - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - October 3, 2023 Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene in action with Burnley's Aaron Ramsey REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Burnley - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - October 3, 2023 Burnley's Luca Koleosho in action with Luton Town's Reece Burke Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
04 Oct 2023 04:40AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUTON, England : South African striker Lyle Foster returned from a three-match suspension to help Burnley beat fellow-strugglers Luton Town 2-1 on Tuesday and celebrate a first Premier League win of the season.

Foster slotted home his third goal of the campaign in first half stoppage time at Kenilworth Road after a pass from Sander Berge, but Luton fought back and equalised through Elijah Adebayo in the 83rd.

Substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen then silenced the crowd by restoring Burnley's advantage a minute and four seconds later when he cut inside and fired a curling shot into the far top corner.

The victory lifted Burnley to 18th with four points, behind Luton on goal difference after the Hatters won 2-1 at Everton last Saturday.

The match between two promoted sides was postponed from August due to required improvement work at Luton's aged ground.

It was also the first top flight encounter between the two sides since the 1974-75 season.

Source: Reuters

