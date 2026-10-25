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Burnley dismiss coach Hayen after 14 games
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Burnley dismiss coach Hayen after 14 games

Burnley dismiss coach Hayen after 14 games

Soccer Football - Championship - Burnley v Charlton Athletic - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 13, 2026 Burnley coach Nicky Hayen applauds fans after the match Action Images/Craig Brough

25 Oct 2026 02:39AM
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Oct 24 : Burnley have parted ways with head coach Nicky Hayen after just 14 matches, the Championship club said on Saturday, following a poor start to the season.

The 46-year-old Belgian's final game in charge was Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City, a result that extended Burnley's struggles and left them 22nd in the table. Burnley have won only once in their last 12 league matches.

"Burnley Football Club has dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen with immediate effect. The Board has taken the decision following a disappointing start to the Championship season," the club said in a statement.

Hayen was appointed on a three-year deal in the summer, replacing Scott Parker, who left by mutual consent in April after Burnley's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, with the club dropping into the Championship for the third time in five seasons

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Hayen was named caretaker manager of Club Brugge in March 2024. He guided the team to the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League title and the Champions League last 16 the following season.

After being appointed on a permanent basis in June 2024, he also won the Belgian Cup and Belgian Super Cup and was named Belgium's Coach of the Year in 2024.

Source: Reuters
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