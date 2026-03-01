Logo
Burnley fight back in vain as Damsgaard's winner seals Brentford's 4-3 win
Burnley fight back in vain as Damsgaard's winner seals Brentford's 4-3 win

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brentford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 28, 2026 Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brentford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 28, 2026 Burnley players look dejected after Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brentford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 28, 2026 Burnley manager Scott Parker looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brentford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 28, 2026 Burnley's Zian Flemming looks dejected after Brentford's Kevin Schade scores their third goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brentford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 28, 2026 Burnley's Lyle Fosterand and Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk clash REUTERS/Chris Radburn
01 Mar 2026 01:43AM
BURNLEY, England, Feb 28 : Burnley fought back from three goals down to level the score but faced heartbreak in added time as a second strike from Mikkel Damsgaard sealed Brentford a 4-3 victory on Saturday, bringing his team within five points of the top-four teams in the Premier League.

Seventh-placed Brentford seemed to be cruising to victory after taking an early lead through Damsgaard, before Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade scored to put them 3-0 ahead in just 34 minutes.

But an own goal by Michael Kayode just before halftime opened a window for Burnley, and Hannibal Mejbri set up two second-half strikes by Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming to make it 3-3.

Flemming found the net again, only for the goal to be overturned by VAR for an offside. Damsgaard's winner sealed the visitors' first win in three league matches, as Ashley Barnes' late equaliser was also overturned due to handball.

Source: Reuters
