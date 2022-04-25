Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival

Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 24, 2022 Burnley's Dwight McNeil applauds fans after the match as Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes are seen REUTERS/Peter Powell
Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 24, 2022 Burnley fans celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 21, 2022 Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson REUTERS/Craig Brough
25 Apr 2022 11:26AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley have claimed seven points from their three games since the sacking of long-term manager Sean Dyche and caretaker boss Mike Jackson said the run of results had given them a psychological lift.

A draw with West Ham United in Jackson's first game in charge was followed by a win over Southampton and Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them climb above Everton and out of the relegation zone.

"The win was full of everything that Burnley is about," Jackson told reporters. "The character of the group and the fans is key, that togetherness.

"Managers search around for team spirit, we've got that and we need to bottle and harness it.

"Getting these results, I think psychologically for the group, what they've achieved this week will help them, will bring them together even more."

Jackson also said it was important his players take time to enjoy their victories.

"When you win a game, enjoy that day," Jackson said. "Next day, you'll start thinking about everything else that goes with it but for now just the lads deserve to enjoy that day.

"They've had a really tough week and come out of it with some really good things."

Matej Vydra, who slotted home the winner in the 62nd minute, said the group were focused on Premier League survival.

"We are fighting for that and we showed we will stick together," he added. "We only have one target and that is staying up."

Burnley travel to 19th-placed Watford on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us