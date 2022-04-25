Burnley must harness team spirit for Premier League survival

Burnley have claimed seven points from their three games since the sacking of long-term manager Sean Dyche and caretaker boss Mike Jackson said the run of results had given them a psychological lift.

A draw with West Ham United in Jackson's first game in charge was followed by a win over Southampton and Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them climb above Everton and out of the relegation zone.

"The win was full of everything that Burnley is about," Jackson told reporters. "The character of the group and the fans is key, that togetherness.

"Managers search around for team spirit, we've got that and we need to bottle and harness it.

"Getting these results, I think psychologically for the group, what they've achieved this week will help them, will bring them together even more."

Jackson also said it was important his players take time to enjoy their victories.

"When you win a game, enjoy that day," Jackson said. "Next day, you'll start thinking about everything else that goes with it but for now just the lads deserve to enjoy that day.

"They've had a really tough week and come out of it with some really good things."

Matej Vydra, who slotted home the winner in the 62nd minute, said the group were focused on Premier League survival.

"We are fighting for that and we showed we will stick together," he added. "We only have one target and that is staying up."

Burnley travel to 19th-placed Watford on Saturday.