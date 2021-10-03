Logo
Burnley, Norwich remain winless after ill-tempered Premier League draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Norwich City's Mathias Normann shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action with Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Norwich City's Ozan Kabak in action with Burnley's Ashley Westwood and Jay Rodriguez REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Norwich City's Josh Sargent in action with Burnley's James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Burnley's Jay Rodriguez in action with Norwich City's Grant Hanley REUTERS/Craig Brough
03 Oct 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:23AM)
BURNLEY, England: Norwich City picked up their first point of the Premier League season against Burnley after a physical contest at Turf Moor ended in a goalless draw on Saturday (Oct 2), with both teams yet to register a win this season.

The game was Sean Dyche's 400th in charge of Burnley but his side failed to find a breakthrough in a match that had seven bookings - five for the home side - as tempers flared.

Burnley had a penalty appeal denied when goalkeeper Tim Krul appeared to foul Matej Vydra but neither side showed much quality in the final third.

Norwich snapped a 16-match losing run in the top flight stretching back to the 2019-20 season but they stay rooted to the bottom of the standings while Burnley remain in the relegation zone in 18th with three points.

 

Source: Reuters

