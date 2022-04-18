Logo
Burnley players feeling 'togetherness', says caretaker manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Burnley - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 29, 2020 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

18 Apr 2022 11:29AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:29AM)
Burnley have reacted to the sacking of Sean Dyche with a sense of "togetherness", caretaker Mike Jackson said after they drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their first match without their long-serving manager.

Burnley were on their way to taking all three points at the London Stadium after Wout Weghorst's first-half opener on Sunday but Tomas Soucek equalised in the 74th minute.

Dyche was sacked on Friday following nine-and-a-half years in charge and Jackson said the reaction from the players had been good.

"There's been a togetherness about them," he told Sky Sports. "I think they know as well that they can improve and get better.

"I think if this time they really come together on that, they have together been for a long time, they know each other. They've been really running around each other and have been great."

Burnley are three points from safety but have played a game more than Everton, who are just above the relegation spots in 17th.

Asked if he would be in charge until the end of the season, Jackson said, "I don't know. It was one game at a time, I am just delighted that we came through that and got a point.

"We could've got more, but we'll take that for now."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

