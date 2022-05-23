Logo
Burnley relegated after 2-1 defeat by Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Newcastle United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 22, 2022 Burnley's Nathan Collins talks with Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin REUTERS/Scott Heppell

23 May 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 01:46AM)
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season on Sunday (May 22) that sent them down to the second tier for the first time since 2015.

Leeds United, who were in the drop zone on goal difference heading into the last round of fixtures, remain in the top flight after a 2-1 win at Brentford ensured they finished above Burnley in 17th place.

Burnley, who last month sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche with eight games remaining, finished in 18th on 35 points, three behind Leeds, and will join Watford and Norwich City in the Championship next season.

Maxwel Cornet's second-half goal sparked a spirited fightback from Burnley but the hosts could not convert their late period of dominance into goals as Newcastle hung on for victory after Callum Wilson's brace put them 2-0 ahead.

Newcastle, who lost forward Joelinton to injury early in the game, were awarded a penalty for a handball by Nathan Collins following a VAR review and Wilson slotted in from the spot to put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes.

Burnley mustered only one shot on target, when Dwight McNeil tested goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from long range just before the break, in a poor first half where they created little of note in attack.

Wilson doubled Newcastle's advantage on the hour mark after finishing off Allan Saint-Maximin's low ball across the box before Cornet halved the deficit and set up a frantic finish at Turf Moor.

Cornet's initial close-range volley was parried away by Dubravka and the Ivorian smashed in the rebound into an empty net, but Burnley's valiant efforts were thwarted by Dubravka's saves and a goal-line clearance from Matt Targett.

Source: Reuters

