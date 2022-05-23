Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley relegation will take a long time to get over, says Jackson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley relegation will take a long time to get over, says Jackson

Burnley relegation will take a long time to get over, says Jackson

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Newcastle United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 22, 2022 Burnley co-caretaker manager Mike Jackson reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell.

23 May 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 02:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Interim Burnley manager Mike Jackson said it would take a long time to get over the club's relegation from the Premier League after their six-year spell in the top flight ended following a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United.

Jackson, the Under-23 coach, was given the task of keeping Burnley up after taking over from the sacking of long-serving manager Sean Dyche last month with the team in 18th place with eight games remaining.

Burnley took 11 points under Jackson heading into the final day of the season but their tame first-half display at Turf Moor left them with too much ground to make up as they eventually came up short against Newcastle.

"It's raw, we've got a group of players who are gutted. I don't think there is any other word to say about that," Jackson said. "I've not thought about my future. I'm too gutted about what's just happened and that's going to take a long time to get over.

"There is a lot of emotion in it. I'm gutted for everyone involved but proud as I couldn't have asked any more from them... The effort they've put in since we came in has been brilliant."

A goal from Callum Wilson in each half - the first a penalty following handball by defender Nathan Collins - coupled with Leeds United's 2-1 victory at Brentford - sealed Burnley's fate despite Maxwell Cornet's goal sparking a late fightback.

"There wasn't much in the game but we gave the penalty away and they could sit in a bit more. You end up chasing it and don't get the rhythm," Jackson said.

"Today we've come out on the wrong side of chasing the game. We had some really good chances but couldn't take them.

"(The fans) stuck with us even at the end... I hope they saw a group that was fighting for them. We're gutted we couldn't give them what they wanted."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us