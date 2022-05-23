Burnley relegation will take a long time to get over, says Jackson

Interim Burnley manager Mike Jackson said it would take a long time to get over the club's relegation from the Premier League after their six-year spell in the top flight ended following a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United.

Jackson, the Under-23 coach, was given the task of keeping Burnley up after taking over from the sacking of long-serving manager Sean Dyche last month with the team in 18th place with eight games remaining.

Burnley took 11 points under Jackson heading into the final day of the season but their tame first-half display at Turf Moor left them with too much ground to make up as they eventually came up short against Newcastle.

"It's raw, we've got a group of players who are gutted. I don't think there is any other word to say about that," Jackson said. "I've not thought about my future. I'm too gutted about what's just happened and that's going to take a long time to get over.

"There is a lot of emotion in it. I'm gutted for everyone involved but proud as I couldn't have asked any more from them... The effort they've put in since we came in has been brilliant."

A goal from Callum Wilson in each half - the first a penalty following handball by defender Nathan Collins - coupled with Leeds United's 2-1 victory at Brentford - sealed Burnley's fate despite Maxwell Cornet's goal sparking a late fightback.

"There wasn't much in the game but we gave the penalty away and they could sit in a bit more. You end up chasing it and don't get the rhythm," Jackson said.

"Today we've come out on the wrong side of chasing the game. We had some really good chances but couldn't take them.

"(The fans) stuck with us even at the end... I hope they saw a group that was fighting for them. We're gutted we couldn't give them what they wanted."