Burnley seal Championship title
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 25, 2023 Burnley players celebrate on the pitch after winning the match to become champions Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 25, 2023 Burnley players celebrate with inflatable replica championship trophies on the pitch after winning the match to become champions Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 25, 2023 Burnley players celebrate on the pitch after winning the match to become champions Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 25, 2023 Burnley players throw manager Vincent Kompany in the air after winning the match to become champions Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
26 Apr 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 05:12AM)
BLACKBURN, England : Burnley clinched the Championship title with a 1-0 victory at local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Manuel Benson's 66th-minute effort sealed the points for a Burnley side who had already booked promotion to the Premier League.

With two games remaining they have 95 points, 13 ahead of Sheffield United who can wrap up promotion on Wednesday.

Blackburn remain in eighth place in England's second tier with 65 points but are level on points with Sunderland who are in the final playoff spot.

Source: Reuters

