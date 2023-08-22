Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht

Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017. He joined RKC Waalwijk in 2019 on a one-season loan deal at the Eredivisie club.

Delcroix played under current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on his return to Anderlecht for the following two seasons. Last season Delcroix made 26 appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions.

The Haiti-born player has played one senior international for Belgium, when he made his debut in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in 2020.