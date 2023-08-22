Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht

Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group B - Anderlecht v West Ham United - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium - October 6, 2022 West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca in action with Anderlecht's Hannes Delcroix REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

22 Aug 2023 09:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017. He joined RKC Waalwijk in 2019 on a one-season loan deal at the Eredivisie club.

Delcroix played under current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on his return to Anderlecht for the following two seasons. Last season Delcroix made 26 appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions.

The Haiti-born player has played one senior international for Belgium, when he made his debut in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.