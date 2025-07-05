Burnley sign England defender Walker on a two-year deal

England right-back Kyle Walker has joined Burnley on a two-year deal after his contract with Manchester City expired in the summer, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Walker joined City in 2017 and has made over 200 league appearances for them. But manager Pep Guardiola revealed in January that Walker had asked to leave the club at the end of the season.

Walker, who won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with City, joined AC Milan on loan in January, where he made 11 Serie A appearances.

The 35-year-old, who has earned 96 England caps, said he joined Burnley after speaking to their manager Scott Parker, who was his teammate at Spurs.

Parker guided Burnley back to the English top-flight with a second-place finish in the Championship.

"When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job," Walker said in a statement.

"I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks (like) an exciting squad."

Burnley begin their Premier League campaign with a visit to Spurs on August 16.