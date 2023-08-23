Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

23 Aug 2023 05:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract.

No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Ramsey told the club website.

"I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I'm really happy it's all officially done now. I can't wait to get started. I can't wipe my smile off my face."

Ramsey, who moved through Villa's youth ranks, was a regular for the their under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning under-19 European Championship in 2022.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.