Burnley sign goalkeeper Trafford from Man City

Burnley have signed England Under-21 international James Trafford from Manchester City on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed, but British media reported that Burnley paid a fee of £19 million (US$24.42 million) including add-ons for the goalkeeper.

Trafford played a key role in England's triumph in the U21 European Championship earlier this month, keeping six clean sheets in six games and saving a stoppage-time penalty in the final.

The 20-year-old, who joined City's academy in 2015, spent the last two seasons on loan in League One, playing for Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

"We've signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he's a great character," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

"James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he's achieved in his career so far and his level of talent. We're looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better ..."

Trafford is Burnley's sixth signing ahead of their return to the top-flight.