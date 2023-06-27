Logo
Sport

Burnley sign goalkeeper Vigouroux from Orient
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Burnley Victory Parade - Burnley, Britain - May 9, 2023 Burnley players hold the trophy on the victory parade bus as they celebrate winning the Championship Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

27 Jun 2023 08:42PM
Burnley have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer from third-tier side Leyton Orient on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Vigouroux, 29, has been Orient's first-choice in the last three seasons and was a key part of their promotion as League Two champions with least goals conceded (34) in the fourth tier.

"We are looking forward to Lawrence being part of what we are building here at Burnley," manager Vincent Kompany said.

"He has come through top academy systems to become the player he is today with standout performances in recent years. He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with."

The Championship winners signed Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from second-tier side West Bromwich Albion on Friday in a bid to bolster their squad for their Premier League return.

"It's amazing to be here," Vigouroux told the Burnley website. "An unbelievable training ground to be a part of and I'm really happy."

Source: Reuters

