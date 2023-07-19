Burnley sign Swiss striker Amdouni from Basel

Burnley have signed Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Amdouni, 22, was the top scorer in the Europa Conference League with seven goals last season. He netted 12 times in the Swiss Super League and has scored five goals in five appearances for the national team in Euro qualifiers.

"He's been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

"The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch - he scores plenty himself.

"He's a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He works really hard. We're looking forward to working with him, he's a big talent."

Amdouni is the Burnley's fifth signing ahead of their return to the top-flight.