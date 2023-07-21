Logo
Burnley sign winger Redmond on two-year deal
Burnley sign winger Redmond on two-year deal

Burnley sign winger Redmond on two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - April 2, 2023 Besiktas' Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 08:16PM
Burnley have signed English winger Nathan Redmond on a two-year deal with the option of a third, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old joins Burnley from Turkish side Besiktas and is their seventh signing ahead of their return to the top flight.

"I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley's project matches with my ambitions," Redmond said in a statement.

Redmond made over 250 Premier League appearances during his spells with Southampton, Norwich City and Birmingham City.

"He's got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club which will benefit the younger players here," manager Vincent Kompany said.

Source: Reuters

