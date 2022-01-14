Logo
Burnley's home game with Leicester postponed due to depleted squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Burnley - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 25, 2021 Leicester City's James Maddison in action with Burnley's Josh Brownhill REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

14 Jan 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 07:29PM)
Burnley's Premier League match at home to Leicester City on Saturday has been postponed because they have a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases and injuries among players, the league announced on Friday.

"The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," the league said in a statement.

It becomes the 20th Premier League match to be postponed this season due to COVID-19 cases and injuries at clubs.

Britain recorded 109,133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 129,587 on Wednesday and nearly 24per cent lower over the last seven days compared to the week before.

Burnley are 18th in the league on 11 points, having played 17 matches, two points adrift of the safety zone. Leicester are 10th on 25 points after 18 matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

