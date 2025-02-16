Burnley's Mejbri alleges Preston's Osmajic made racist comment

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri complained to the referee after Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic made an alleged racist comment during Saturday's match between the two sides.

The alleged incident took place as the teams played to a goalless draw in the second-tier Championship. Tunisia international Mejbri is a former Manchester United player.

"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society," Mejbri wrote on Instagram.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Burnley said Mejbri made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment during the second half and the referee had registered the complaint.

"The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal," Burnley added.

In a statement, Preston said Osmajic attended a meeting after the game with match officials and "strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri".

Preston said they would assist with the investigation into the incident.

"Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however, Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today."

Last October, the Football Association suspended Osmajic for eight matches for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

Burnley visit Preston again for an FA Cup clash on March 1.