Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley's Mejbri alleges Preston's Osmajic made racist comment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Burnley's Mejbri alleges Preston's Osmajic made racist comment

Burnley's Mejbri alleges Preston's Osmajic made racist comment
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Burnley v Plymouth Argyle - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 1, 2024 Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri reacts Action Images/Craig Brough/File Photo
Burnley's Mejbri alleges Preston's Osmajic made racist comment
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Watford v Preston North End - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - January 21, 2025 Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images/Matthew Childs/File Photo
16 Feb 2025 02:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri complained to the referee after Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic made an alleged racist comment during Saturday's match between the two sides.

The alleged incident took place as the teams played to a goalless draw in the second-tier Championship. Tunisia international Mejbri is a former Manchester United player.

"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society," Mejbri wrote on Instagram.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Burnley said Mejbri made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment during the second half and the referee had registered the complaint.

"The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal," Burnley added.

In a statement, Preston said Osmajic attended a meeting after the game with match officials and "strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri".

Preston said they would assist with the investigation into the incident.

"Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however, Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today."

Last October, the Football Association suspended Osmajic for eight matches for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

Burnley visit Preston again for an FA Cup clash on March 1.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement