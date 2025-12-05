Burnley's Mejbri gets four-match ban for spitting towards Leeds fans

Dec 5 : Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been handed a four-match ban after admitting to spitting towards Leeds United supporters during an English Premier League match in October, the FA said on Friday.

Tunisia international Mejbri was referred to an independent regulatory commission after spitting in the direction of visiting Leeds fans around the 67th minute as Burnley won 2-0, the Football Association said in a statement.

"Hannibal Mejbri subsequently admitted the charge, and the regulatory commission imposed a four-match suspension," it added.

Mejbri was also fined 15,000 pounds ($20,000).

Burnley, 19th in the table, have lost five matches in a row and visit 12th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)