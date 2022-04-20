Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Burnley's Westwood to see surgeon to evaluate injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Burnley's Westwood to see surgeon to evaluate injury

Burnley's Westwood to see surgeon to evaluate injury

Burnley's Ashley Westwood in action on Nov 6, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/David Klein)

20 Apr 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson said Ashley Westwood will consult a surgeon to determine the extent of the injury he suffered against West Ham United on Sunday (Apr 17).

Midfielder Westwood suffered a serious right leg injury following a collision with West Ham's Nikola Vlasic in the 22nd minute and left the field on a stretcher. The match ended 1-1.

"He is going to see a surgeon today and the doctor has gone with him," Jackson told reporters. "I don't know if it is a break or a dislocation, we will know after that if he needs an operation."

Burnley, 18th in the league and three points from safety, host 12th-placed Southampton on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us