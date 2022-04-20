Burnley's Westwood to see surgeon to evaluate injury

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson said Ashley Westwood will consult a surgeon to determine the extent of the injury he suffered against West Ham United on Sunday (Apr 17).

Midfielder Westwood suffered a serious right leg injury following a collision with West Ham's Nikola Vlasic in the 22nd minute and left the field on a stretcher. The match ended 1-1.

"He is going to see a surgeon today and the doctor has gone with him," Jackson told reporters. "I don't know if it is a break or a dislocation, we will know after that if he needs an operation."

Burnley, 18th in the league and three points from safety, host 12th-placed Southampton on Thursday.