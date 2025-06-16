Burns reaches Oakmont turn one shot clear of Scott

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Sam Burns reached the midway point of the weather-hit final round of the U.S. Open clinging to a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott at a water-logged Oakmont Country Club where earlier rain caused a near two-hour delay in play.

Burns, who started the day one shot clear of Scott and J.J. Spaun, went out in three-over-par 38 and was at one under for the week.

Immediately following a 96-minute weather delay that left pools of water on the greens and fairways, Scott bogeyed the eighth to fall two shots back. Burns then dropped a shot at the ninth after hitting his tee shot into thick grass.

Scott, the 44-year-old Australian and 2013 Masters champion who is playing in his 96th consecutive major, mixed four bogeys with a birdie and reached the turn in three over 38.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

LIV Golf players Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz, playing in the third-to-last pairing, were three shots off the pace and in a four-way share of third place with Spaun and world number 14 Viktor Hovland.

Spaun fell back early as he opened his round with three consecutive bogeys, including at the par-four second when he caught an unlucky break as his approach took one hop and hit the flagstick before spinning back down the fairway some 50 yards.

Among the early starters, twice major champion Jon Rahm closed with a three-under 67 that was his best round of the week to reach four over. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy also saved his best for last and carded a 67 to reach seven over.

Pre-tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who began the final round eight shots off the lead, was even par through his first 14 holes.