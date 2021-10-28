Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala

Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Bordeaux - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - January 26, 2020 Fans outside the stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala to mark the one year anniversary REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

28 Oct 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 07:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of soccer player Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty on Thursday by the Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of the aircraft, local media said.

Henderson, 67, had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us